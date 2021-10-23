BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. BEST has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $856.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 447,635 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 742,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

