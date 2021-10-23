Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $240.40 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

