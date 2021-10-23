Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

