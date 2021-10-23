Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

