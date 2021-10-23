Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.07.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $302.13 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $4,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,646,131. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

