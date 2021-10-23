Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 45.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

