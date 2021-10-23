BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.79, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,171. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

