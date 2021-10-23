Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTCY. Northland Securities began coverage on Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BTCY opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biotricity will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biotricity news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $53,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $83,607.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotricity stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

