BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $8,546.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,047,724 coins and its circulating supply is 4,836,270 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

