BitCore Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.11 million and $365,198.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.81 or 0.06786134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.00320131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.06 or 0.01026323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00091321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.67 or 0.00435761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00281403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00233734 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

