BitGreen Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00106816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00440979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015103 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00034758 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

