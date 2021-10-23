Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 33.2% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $185,384.86 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00321134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

