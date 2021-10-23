Black Stone Minerals, L.P. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

BSM opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

