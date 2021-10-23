BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,094,074 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 919.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $37,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 28.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.