BlackRock Inc. Has $41.90 Million Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,945 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $41,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of BY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $936.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

