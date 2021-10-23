BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.37% of Vapotherm worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Vapotherm by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $535.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

