BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,875,332 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,875,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,254,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Audacy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

