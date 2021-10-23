BlackRock Inc. Sells 81,161 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.24% of Daktronics worth $39,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

