Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $333.12

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.12 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.47), with a volume of 23,336 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £279.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

