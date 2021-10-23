BMO Capital Markets Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.50.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$6.10.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

