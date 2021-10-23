BOLT 24 Hour Volume Hits $148,610.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $148,610.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00103151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004238 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

