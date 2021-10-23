Bonk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00206610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

