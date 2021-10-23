boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOO. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

LON BOO opened at GBX 197.15 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.50. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

