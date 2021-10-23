BOSAGORA Market Cap Reaches $41.28 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and $966,739.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00207041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010607 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOA is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

