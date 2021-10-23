Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$284.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$262.29.

TSE:BYD opened at C$256.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 88.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$246.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

