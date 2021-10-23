Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.