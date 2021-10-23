Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $16.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several research analysts have commented on BRLT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BRLT traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 152,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,370. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

