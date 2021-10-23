Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 30,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,790 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

