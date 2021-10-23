Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post sales of $900,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 347,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,275. The company has a market cap of $227.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

