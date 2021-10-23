Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $99.70. 639,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,467. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.