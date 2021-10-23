Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 580,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,919. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Hologic by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Hologic by 34.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

