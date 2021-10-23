Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

MNST stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 1,383,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,368. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.