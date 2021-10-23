Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

MNST stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 1,383,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,368. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.