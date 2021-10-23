Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $25.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

SAFM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.