Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42. Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $25.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

SAFM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

