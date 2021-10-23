Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.13 Million

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce $170.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.86 million and the highest is $189.20 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $642.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $696.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $813.96 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $975.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 713,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

