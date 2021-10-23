Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

DRQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 151,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

