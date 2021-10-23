Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $51.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

