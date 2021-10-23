Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. LKQ reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 819,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

