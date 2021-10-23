Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $119.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 32.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

