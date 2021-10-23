Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $12.60 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $52.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.75 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $78.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

SQNS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 114,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,656. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.