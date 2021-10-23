Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Post $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of USCB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,265. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.