Brokerages Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of USCB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,265. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

