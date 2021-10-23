Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

YMTX stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

