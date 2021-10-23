Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $85.69

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.69.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,665,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 109.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.4% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

