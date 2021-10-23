Brokerages Set J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Target Price at $123.88

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.88.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J2 Global Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

