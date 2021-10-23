Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $46.60

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. 1,284,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,741,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.