Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $152.50

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.38. The company had a trading volume of 300,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.