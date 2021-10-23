Brokerages Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT at $22.33

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DTIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

