Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $51.33

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ShotSpotter stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $418.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
