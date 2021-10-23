Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target at $17.20

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 403,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,296. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

