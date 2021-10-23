BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Cap of $114.97 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $114.97 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00105750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.69 or 1.00350159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.32 or 0.06712692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022053 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

