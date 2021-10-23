California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,766 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $31.40 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

